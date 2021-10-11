Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.43 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Perficient were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRFT. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,444,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,082,000.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $120.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $124.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.