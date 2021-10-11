Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 65,343 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.32% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

