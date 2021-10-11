Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 65,054 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

