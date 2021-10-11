ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after acquiring an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 842,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after acquiring an additional 289,378 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

