ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.65.

MTB opened at $153.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

