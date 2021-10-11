ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,486 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

