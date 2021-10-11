ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

COO stock opened at $410.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.