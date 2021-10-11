ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

