ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $93.85 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

