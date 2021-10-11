ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,507 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.98 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

