Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. 250,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

