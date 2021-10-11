Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $661,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total value of $1,516,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,525 shares of company stock worth $70,900,698. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

ZM traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,202. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

