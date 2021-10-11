Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 167.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 522,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 327,393 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,906,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,674,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,839 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 22.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170,477. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

