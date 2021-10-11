PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 11.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 36.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 377,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

