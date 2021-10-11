Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

FCNCA stock opened at $860.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $854.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.22 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

