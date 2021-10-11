Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIPR stock opened at $232.53 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $253.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.