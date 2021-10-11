Profund Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in J2 Global by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 36.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.61.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

