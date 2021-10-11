Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN opened at $119.83 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.