Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.
