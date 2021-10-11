Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $16,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Constellium by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 256.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 272,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

