Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,909 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,909 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

