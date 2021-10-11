Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

