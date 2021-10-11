Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

