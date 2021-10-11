Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEAD. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of LEAD opened at $54.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.