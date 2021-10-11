Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in PPD by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PPD by 11.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

PPD opened at $47.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

