Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $565.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

