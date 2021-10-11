Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $710,000 Investment in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QAD by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.47 on Monday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

