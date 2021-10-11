Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,523,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 306,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 299,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

