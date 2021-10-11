Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $592,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,038,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,120,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,427,000.

CHK stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

