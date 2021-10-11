Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after purchasing an additional 390,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBNC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.