Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells $593,151.68 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $39.90.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Premier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.
PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
About Premier
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
