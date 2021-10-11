Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells $593,151.68 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Premier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

