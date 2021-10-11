Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,582 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of Potbelly worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $74,625. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Potbelly Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

