Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Post by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Post by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Post by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Post by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POST stock opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.30.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

