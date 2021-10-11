PolkaWar Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 14,643,272 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

