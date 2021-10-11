PlayDapp Achieves Market Cap of $205.47 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $205.47 million and approximately $24.27 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00046409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.00208653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

