Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of PNGAY stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.81. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

