PIN (PIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00063352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00128859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00082311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.25 or 0.99717099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.47 or 0.06116765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003045 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.