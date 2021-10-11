Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 201 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,449,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

