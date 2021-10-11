Philadelphia Trust Co. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

