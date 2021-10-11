Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $306,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 75,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,401.0% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $210.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

