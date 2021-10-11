Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $993,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

MCD opened at $247.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

