Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $343.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

