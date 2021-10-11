Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

