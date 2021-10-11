Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $608.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

