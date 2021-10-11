Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.37. 199,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,236,889. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.