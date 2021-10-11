Peter Lloyd Buys 10,778 Shares of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Peter Lloyd bought 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,705.90 ($11,932.79).

On Thursday, September 9th, Peter Lloyd acquired 10,526 shares of Integrated Research stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.40 ($14,285.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

