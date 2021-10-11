PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $1.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00098310 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,169,272 coins and its circulating supply is 61,499,396 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

