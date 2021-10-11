Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,500.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $3,500.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

