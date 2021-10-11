Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAC opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

