Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCV opened at $9.81 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

